Sarah Elizabeth "Betsy" Oliver of Stevensville, MD passed away on March 19, 2020 at the Queen Anne's Emergency Center in Queenstown, MD. She was 82. Born on January 25, 1938 in Condele, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Elizabeth Brown Duke. Betsy and Bill raised their family in the Four Seasons neighborhood in Gambrills. Betsy spent the majority of her work-life as a Realtor in the area and had recently retired and relocated to the eastern shore on Kent Island. Betsy was routinely recognized as one of the most prolific real estate agents in Anne Arundel County although she was more widely regarded for her kindness and high spirit. Betsy had a close, but large, circle of friends. She enjoyed annual trips to spend time with her childhood friends, having regular dinner dates with special friends, birthday and anniversary dinners with dear lifelong friends and joyfully being a part of all the Holiday, birthday and special occasions that come with a loving family. Betsy loved and appreciated each and every person in her life. She spoke of her blessings often. She loved being a part of special moments and was always up for a new adventure. Whether it was ziplining, whitewater rafting, skiing or any other opportunity to push out boundaries, Betsy was all-in. Betsy most recently found joy in experiencing the ducks, squirrels, raccoons, herons, ospreys, eagles, fish and all the other creatures found in their backyard; a place she and Bill call God's Little Acre. Betsy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Oliver; four children Rick Oliver (Susan); David Oliver (Patty Maynard); Susan Groves (Kirk); Trish Gruber (Tim); her seven grandchildren, Sadie, Clara, Will, Christian, Luke, Tyler, India and her great-grandson, Toby. A service was held for Betsy's immediate family on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. A memorial service celebrating Betsy's life will be held for all friends and family once the spectre of the Covid19 virus has passed.

