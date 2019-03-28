Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Stallings. View Sign

Sarah Wood Stallings, 77, of Friendship passed away March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born January 17, 1942 in Friendship to Harold Thomas and Leona (Wilkerson) Wood. Sarah was raised in Friendship and graduated in 1960 from Southern High School, where she was an all-star basketball player. She married Jerome Stallings at Friendship United Methodist Church on June 25, 1960 and they lived in Shady Side for a year before moving back to Friendship. Sarah was employed with National Geographic as a secretary for a brief time prior to being a wife and homemaker raising her family. She and Jerome also operated the Family Grocery in Friendship during the 1980's. She was a lifelong member of Friendship United Methodist Church where she was active in organizing the yearly "Cemetery Supper" fundraising dinner. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flower beds and cooking. She also enjoyed watching the Nationals, Orioles and Redskins, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sarah is survived by her husband Jerome Stallings, daughters Leisha E. Cranford and husband Ronny of Friendship and Paula S. Curtin of Rose Haven, and a son James H. "Jamie" Stallings of Friendship. Also surviving are grandchildren Stacey Swann, Sonny "JR" Swann and wife Amanda, Max Curtin and Renee Cranford, and great-grandchildren Teagen Stowers and Adalynne and Hudson Swann.Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 31 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings. A funeral service and celebration of Sarah's life will be held Monday April 1 at 11:00 AM at Friendship United Methodist Church, where interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sarah's name may be made to Friendship UM Church Kitchen Fund. To leave condolences visit

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings , MD 20736

