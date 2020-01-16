Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Trippett. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Haines Trippett of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home with love and support from family and friends. She was 75 years old. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Lee Trippett. Born in Chicago, IL on April 18, 1944, Mrs. Trippett was the daughter of the late John Koch Haines and Janet McKay Haines. She spent her earliest years living in Royal Oak, MD. Her family then moved to Severna Park, MD. She graduated from Severna Park High School. She was an active member of the Severna Park Jaycees for many years. She opened and co-owned a bookstore "The Book Tree" in Severna Park, MD. She worked at Severn Graphics and retired in 1995 from Rjo Enterprises in Lanham, MD. She then returned to Eastern Shore with her husband as he established Fair Meadows Farms in Ridgely, MD. Mrs. Trippett is survived by her daughter, Carol "Miki" Merritt of Grasonville, MD; six children by marriage: William Mace Trippett, Cynthia Shaver, Stephen Trippett, Angela Glass, Melody Trippett, and David Trippett; 13 Grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Susan Haines Payne and niece Mary Ann Randall of South Carolina. A remembrance of Mrs. Trippett's life to be held at a future date which will be announced when plans have been finalized. To offer online condolences and for updated information, please visit

Sarah Haines Trippett of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home with love and support from family and friends. She was 75 years old. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Lee Trippett. Born in Chicago, IL on April 18, 1944, Mrs. Trippett was the daughter of the late John Koch Haines and Janet McKay Haines. She spent her earliest years living in Royal Oak, MD. Her family then moved to Severna Park, MD. She graduated from Severna Park High School. She was an active member of the Severna Park Jaycees for many years. She opened and co-owned a bookstore "The Book Tree" in Severna Park, MD. She worked at Severn Graphics and retired in 1995 from Rjo Enterprises in Lanham, MD. She then returned to Eastern Shore with her husband as he established Fair Meadows Farms in Ridgely, MD. Mrs. Trippett is survived by her daughter, Carol "Miki" Merritt of Grasonville, MD; six children by marriage: William Mace Trippett, Cynthia Shaver, Stephen Trippett, Angela Glass, Melody Trippett, and David Trippett; 13 Grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Susan Haines Payne and niece Mary Ann Randall of South Carolina. A remembrance of Mrs. Trippett's life to be held at a future date which will be announced when plans have been finalized. To offer online condolences and for updated information, please visit www.moorefuneralhomepa.com . Instead of flowers, please send memorial donations to either the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Road, Ridgely, MD 21629 or to the Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely, MD 21660. Published in The Capital Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close