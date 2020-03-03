Dr. S. R. Cohe passed away February 28, 2020. He was 91 years old. Dr. Cohe was in the first group of Doctors of Chiropractic to be exam certified as Physicians by the State of New Jersey. He had a successful practice in Westwood, NJ for over 40 years and, through his care, helped improve the lives of tens of thousands of his patients. Some highlights of his professional career included serving for many years as the President of the Board of Health of Westwood and recognition by the NFL's New York Giants, after a Super Bowl win, for his significant contributions in helping to keep their players healthy. Dr. Cohe earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from New York University, where he excelled as a Varsity athlete in Swimming and Wrestling. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Chiropractic Institute of New York, which later merged with the National College of Chiropractic. Before becoming a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Cohe was a high school teacher in the New York City School System. For over 70 years, Dr. Cohe studied and practiced numerous martial arts and achieved the rank of Master Teacher. He was examined by the head of Hakko Ryu Jiu Jitsu in Omiya, Japan in 1983 and later founded a new system, Tsugi Ashi Do Jiu Jitsu, a fusion of many jiu jitsu styles, Tai Kwando, Shiatsu, and Tai Chi, that literally translates as the "way of the following foot." Tsugi Ashi Do concentrates on movement, balance and foot positioning to enhance many martial arts styles. Dr. Cohe was inducted into The World Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1993 and continued to practice and teach Jiu Jitsu and Tai Chi well into his eighties. "Soke Sensei" was particularly touched to be honored with a gathering of his extended martial arts family from all over the country on his 90 th Birthday as their Founder, Father, Teacher and Friend. Dr. Cohe was devoted to his family and they were devoted to him. He retired to Kent Island on the Eastern shore of Maryland with his wife of almost 60 years Byrd R. Cohe. They had 15 wonderful years there together on the Narrows before she pre-deceased him. Subsequently he moved to the Blakehurst Community in Towson to be closer to family. He lived happily there for many years and left behind a host of friends. Dr. Cohe is survived by his three children and their spouses; Phipps Cohe Moran and her husband Tom, Captain Shaw H. Cohe US Navy (RET) and his wife Miriam, and Neele-Banks Stichnoth and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses; Major Joab H. Cohe US Army and his wife Lauren, Major Mac Cohe US Army and his wife Lisa, Kate Stichnoth Randi and her husband Alex, Molly Moran Williams and her husband Rory, Miller Stichnoth and his wife Rachel, Conor Moran and Greer Stichnoth. He was so proud of his four great grandchildren Isaac Thomas Cohe, Albert James Stichnoth, Judah Robert Cohe, and Alma Byrd Williams. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 3, at 12 pm. Interment Fairview Cemetery - Westfield, NJ, on Wednesday at 1 pm. Please omit flowers.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020