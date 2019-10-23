Scott D. Adams was born August 15, 1959 in Baltimore, MD to the late John E. Adams, Jr. and Charlotte M. Melton Adams and lived in Glen Burnie his entire life. A graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Scott worked as a supervisor for the D.C. Dept. of Public Works. In his spare time he enjoyed football, playing pool and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his sister Patricia M. Armstrong of Westminster and her husband Leonard. as well as nephew Timothy Armstrong and nieces Cindy Burkovich and Jennifer Bishop. He is also survived by great nieces Amelia Armstrong and Emily Burkovich and great nephews Ethan and Aiden Haines, Austin Shaffer, Nathan Armstrong and Logan Burkovich. Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center following a sudden illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to . Friends may call on the family Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019