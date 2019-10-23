Scott D. Adams (1959 - 2019)
  • "You will be missed my Friend. Rest In Peace "
    - Brett Warner
  • "Right now the sorrow fills my heart, but now that you have..."
    - Carl Ehrlich
  • "Oh Scott. Not fair you left us so soon. Tears here. You..."
    - Diana Rice
  • "Very sorry to hear we will miss you brother RIP"
    - Robert Peach
  • "So sorry too hear. Prayers for his family and friends ..."
    - JACQUELINE Gerhart
Service Information
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Obituary
Scott D. Adams was born August 15, 1959 in Baltimore, MD to the late John E. Adams, Jr. and Charlotte M. Melton Adams and lived in Glen Burnie his entire life. A graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Scott worked as a supervisor for the D.C. Dept. of Public Works. In his spare time he enjoyed football, playing pool and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his sister Patricia M. Armstrong of Westminster and her husband Leonard. as well as nephew Timothy Armstrong and nieces Cindy Burkovich and Jennifer Bishop. He is also survived by great nieces Amelia Armstrong and Emily Burkovich and great nephews Ethan and Aiden Haines, Austin Shaffer, Nathan Armstrong and Logan Burkovich. Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center following a sudden illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to . Friends may call on the family Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
