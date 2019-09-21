Scott Andrew Jones, 32, of Baltimore and formerly of Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401 from 10:00 am until the beginning of their memorial service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Inc. (P.O. Box 6675 MS3230 Annapolis, MD 21401).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019