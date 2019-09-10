Scott Gerald Mitchell, born August 5, 1995, whose smile could light up a room, was unexpectedly lost to us on September 4. Scotty was a passionate lifelong baseball player. As a Senior at South River High School he was selected as 2013 Baseball Player of the Year by the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, and the Capital Gazette. But his proudest baseball accomplishment was being a member of South River High School's 2013 Class 4A State Championship team. Scott is survived by proud parents Ken and Karen; brothers Kevin and Ian, sister-in-law Jia (Claire) Gao; Grand-parents Jerry and Trudy Doyle and Marian Mitchell; dearest family friends Chip "Pops" and Charlie Hardesty and the entire Hardesty Clan; many aunts uncles and cousins; and his many friends, teammates and coaches. An informal Life Celebration will be held September 14 at the Annapolis Elks Lodge from 2 – 5 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019