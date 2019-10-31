Scott L. Seymour, 92, a 27-year resident of Annapolis, MD, died at his son's home in Milton, DE on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1927, in Baltimore, MD. Scott joined the Merchant Marine from 1944 until his enlistment in the United States Marine Corps in 1946, serving on the USS Iowa. Following his military service, he went to work for the D.C. Fire Department, retiring as the Deputy Fire Chief in 1977. Scott was a longtime member of the American Legion, Annapolis Elks, and St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD and enjoyed playing golf. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Charlotte Schuchardt. Scott is survived by two sons, Stephen (Linda) Seymour of Solomons Island, MD and Thomas (Julie) Seymour of Milton, DE; four grandchildren, Jay and Scott (Amy) Seymour, Kimberly (Tim) Fridman, and Ashley (Chris) Paolucci; and 11 great-grandchildren. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019