Arts journalist, husband, father, brother and son, Scott passed away on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles, at age 50, leaving behind his loving family, countless friends and even more admirers of his elegant, intelligent commentary about music, art and culture. Scott grew up in Severna Park and graduated from Severna Park High School in 1987 before earning degrees at Wesleyan University and the University of North Carolina and embarking on his celebrated journalistic career, mostly based in California. He lived in Los Angeles with his wife Sara and son Ian, 13. Scott, a former staffer for the Los Angeles Times who also wrote for the New York Times, L.A. Magazine and numerous other publications, spent his career devoted to the arts and artists, culminating in his acclaimed 2015 book, "Culture Crash," which chronicled the forces disrupting that industry. He also left behind his mother, Jane Timberg of Severna Park; sister Amanda Timberg of London; brothers Sam Timberg of New York and Craig Timberg of Washington, D.C.; his step-father Lee Spence of Severna Park; step-mother Kelley Andrews of Wilmington, Del.; sister-in-law Ruey Timberg of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law Matt Horine of London; as well as two nieces and a nephew in Washington, D.C. Scott was predeceased by his father, fellow journalist Robert Timberg of Annapolis. Scott's extraordinary life was celebrated at a memorial service at All Saint's Church, in Pasadena, Calif., on Dec. 17.

