Selma D. Jager (nee Levin), of Bowie, MD, passed away on December 29, 2019, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gilbert Jager and her parents, Harry and Sylvia Levin. She is survived by her children: Jaye (Herbert) Saylor, Cindy Jager, and David (Lori) Jager; her brother Melvin (Phyllis) Levin; and her grandchildren: James (Carson) Jager, Melanie Hanna, Heather Hanna, Gabriella Jager, and John Jager. Selma was proud to live in Bowie for 58 years, where she was a founding member of Temple Solel. She worked as an award winning Realtor and was the also queen of Maryland in TOPS for one year. Selma loved to go out to dinner and shows with her friends, and as the matriarch of the family, she wouldn't miss a wedding or bar mitzvah, even if it was out of town. Funeral services will be held at Temple Solel, 2901 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716 on Thursday, January 2, at 12 pm. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery - Adelphi, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Solel, 2901 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716 or , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at Temple Solel 2901 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716, on Thursday only following interment until 8pm with an evening service. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. sollevinson.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020