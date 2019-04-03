Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selmer Gustaves. View Sign

Selmer Gustaves, Lt Col (retired Air Force Officer) passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 101.Mr. Gustaves was a native of Brownsville, Texas and attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1942. He became a pilot and served with the Army Air Corps and the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1967. His World War II service in Europe with the 8th Air Force and the Headquarters Strategic Air Forces included piloting the legendary Flying Fortress bomber on numerous missions, as well as occupation postings in post-War France. His subsequent duties included assignments as an instructor in social sciences at West Point, duty with bomber and missile operations in the Strategic Air Command, and U. S. Air Attache to Chile.After his retirement from the military and until 1983, he worked as a cost analyst with the Planning Research Corporation, the Institute for Defense Analysis, and Science Applications, Inc.Since 1997, he and his wife, Jacqueline Gustaves, who preceded him in death in 2011, resided at Ginger Cove Retirement Community in Annapolis.He is survived by two children, Mimi Gustaves and Selmer Gustaves, Jr., as well as two step-children, David Lever and Julia Beavers, and four step-grandchildren.

