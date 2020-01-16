Seth Burl Sprecher, 63, died at his home on January 6. He was a graduate of T.C. Williams H.S. in Alexandria, VA, and studied English at UMD. Seth loved golf, nature, and creative writing. He spent 17 years working as a writer and editor, then 15 years as an English teacher for PGCPS. Seth is survived by wife Robin, daughters Michal, Gabriella, and Angela, son Jacob, grandchildren Johnny and Dani, older brother Richard, sister-in-law Susan, and nieces Rachel and Alexandra.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020