Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Kooser. View Sign

Shannon Kooser nee Moore was born February 17, 1963 to the late James Moore and Wanda Barber. Mrs. Kooser was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a daycare provider in her home for 29 years and was involved in many clubs and organizations including; , a scrap booking club, and was a team mom for various of her son's sports teams. She took great joy in hosting family events, going to the beach, shopping, cooking, scrap booking, anything Disney, and cheering on her sons at their many sporting events.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 34 years Clifford Kooser, sons Clifford Kooser, III, Matt Kooser, Chad Kooser and Zak Kooser, sisters Beth Williams, Natalie Thibeault, Chrissy Ferran, step-mother Jennifer Moore, granddaughter Ryelyn Kooser with another grand baby on the way. She is also survived by 10 nephews, 2 nieces and many close friends. Friends may call on the family Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 West Maple Rd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Shannon Kooser nee Moore was born February 17, 1963 to the late James Moore and Wanda Barber. Mrs. Kooser was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a daycare provider in her home for 29 years and was involved in many clubs and organizations including; , a scrap booking club, and was a team mom for various of her son's sports teams. She took great joy in hosting family events, going to the beach, shopping, cooking, scrap booking, anything Disney, and cheering on her sons at their many sporting events.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 34 years Clifford Kooser, sons Clifford Kooser, III, Matt Kooser, Chad Kooser and Zak Kooser, sisters Beth Williams, Natalie Thibeault, Chrissy Ferran, step-mother Jennifer Moore, granddaughter Ryelyn Kooser with another grand baby on the way. She is also survived by 10 nephews, 2 nieces and many close friends. Friends may call on the family Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 West Maple Rd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 Funeral Home Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

410-766-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.