Sharon Louise Cimaglia, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, Maryland, passed peacefully at the age of 71 on November 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Born October 10, 1948 the daughter of Teddy Stevens and Mary Louise Kautz, she is survived by former husband, Louis E. Cimaglia of Annapolis, MD, son Todd G. Cimaglia and his wife Lynn H. Cimaglia of Stevensville, MD, daughter Amanda S. Cimaglia of Edgewater, MD, two loving grandchildren Emily and Allison, and one faithful canine companion, Lola. Sharon was a realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage for more than 30 years and especially enjoyed working with first-time homebuyers or those relocating to Annapolis. She was a devoted sponsor mom to dozens of Naval Academy midshipmen, keen supporter of the Men's and Women's Glee Clubs, and was particularly fond of cheering on Navy's football and club lacrosse teams. Growing up a dancer, singer and piano player, she had an avid passion for the performing arts. Sharon was an assistant music director, performing arts camp director and choir teacher at St. Mary's Elementary School for nearly 30 years, co-directing several musical productions and performances. She also proudly served on the Board of Directors at the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre for nearly 20 years, most recently as Vice President and Chair of the Artistic Committee. Sharon's smile lit up any room and every stage. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 620 N Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in her name to Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, 143 Compromise Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019