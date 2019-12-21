Sharon Lynn Redding, (née DeVaughn), 60, passed away surrounded by the comfort of her children on Tuesday, December 17th. She is remembered for her selflessness, forgiving nature, and youthful spirit. Her favorite pastimes involved spending time with her children and grandchildren, shooting pool, karaoke, and designing and crafting jewelry. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Carolyn DeVaughn; her husband, Lindy M. Redding, Jr.; and her son, Sean P. Cassady. Left to cherish and treasure her memory are her son, Brandon (and daughter-in-law, Shawna), her son, Dustin (and his girlfriend, Susan), and her daughter, Natalie; her granddaughters Madison, Anastasia, and Violet; her brothers Kevin and Jack; her parents-in-law, Anita and Lindy Redding; her long time companion, James Murray; and two cats, Angelfish and Gar. Arrangement details can be found at

