Sharon O'Brien Gilbert, 71, passed away February 26, 2020. Born on October 23, 1948. Sharon resided in Pasadena, Maryland. Sharon graduated from Glen Burnie High School class of 1966. Following graduation she continued her education in Cosmetology and went on to own and run her Hair Salon in Pasadena, Maryland. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vera M. Stokes. Survived by her father, David A. Stokes; Son, Donald L Gilbert Jr and wife Marcy; Grandchildren, Ashley White, Tyler and Samantha Gilbert; Siblings, Jean Fresty, Edward, Kathy, John, Neil O'Brien; David Stokes II; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020