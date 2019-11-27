Sharon Ann Schrader, 72, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1947, in Hobart Oklahoma, to the late Bettie and D.J Peet. Sharon was a dedicated homemaker to her family. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends, bird watching, and spending time with her beloved pets. Sharon was a member of North Glen Community Church where she loved the Sunday services and worship music. Sharon met and married her husband Ted, in Oklahoma, who served in the U.S. Army for many years. Sharon and Ted were stationed in Japan for 3 years and then Germany for 6 years. Sharon volunteered at Kimbrough in Fort Meade with the American Red Cross. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Ted Schrader; her beloved children, Alice Legare-Martinek and her husband Daniel Martinek, Douglas Schrader, and, Charley Schrader; her brother, Jinks Peet and his wife Alice; her cherished grandchildren, Jinks Legare, Patrick Martinek, and D.J Martinek. She was predeceased by her two dear sisters, Patricia and Joyce. A celebration of life will be held at North Glen Community Church on Saturday, November 30th at 1P.M., as an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ferrum Mens Lacrosse Team or Rowan University.

