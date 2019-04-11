Sharon Ann Stang, beloved wife of Richard J. Stang, III, devoted mother of Richard J. Stang, IV and his wife Rebecca and Nicole A. Meyers, dear sister of Raymond Boss, Noreen Walker and her husband Donald, loving grandmother of Hannah Stang, Hayden Stang, Billy Meyers, Holden Stang and Tyler Meyers. Also survived by many relatives and friends.Sharon was born in Baltimore Maryland on June 3, 1949 to Albert and Dorothy Boss and died in the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center on April 8, 2019. She loved working as a clerk for the Disney Store and enjoyed going to Disney World, Collecting and building legos, spending time with her family and traveling.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the 1301 York Road #209 Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019