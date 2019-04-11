Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Wallenstrom. View Sign

Sharon Lynn Wallenstrom passed away at home in Severna Park, MD, on April 5, 2019, at the young age of 79. Sharon left us peacefully after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) - a rare, neurodegenerative disease that is as sinister as Sharon was courageous and graceful in her fight against it.Sharon was born on March 20, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of Dorothy Ethel Holmes-Waskow and Frank Charles Waskow. Sharon grew up in the great state of Wisconsin with her sister Carol Anne and brother Richard (Dick). In 1958 Sharon graduated from Spencer High School outside of Marshfield, Wisconsin, and headed off to the University of Wisconsin. During her time as a Badger, Sharon studied for a year in Sweden, a memory and experience she cherished her entire life. On August 18, 1962 she was married to her high school sweetheart Joel Lloyd Wallenstrom of Marshfield, Wisconsin, after they both graduated from UW in 1962.During their marriage Sharon and Joel lived in California, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Maryland. It was in Utah that their first child, Jon Charles Wallenstrom, was born (1965). Their second son Joel Frank followed in 1968 while the young family lived in California. Soon after, the family relocated to Seattle, Washington. While in Seattle, Sharon focused primarily on raising her boys, but also exercised her love for art and antiques through a job with Butterfield and Butterfield Auctioneers. It was here that she was involved in the sale of Washington Crossing the Delaware (Bingham) in 1975.In 1980 the family moved to Severna Park, MD, and Sharon found a community and built friendships that would make Maryland her home. Active in the Severna Park community, she cherished her time on the St. Martins in the Field Hand Bell Choir and Flower Guild and was regularly seen on the B&A bike trail zooming along on her recumbent bike with the stars and stripes and happy face flags flapping behind her.When not soaking in the relaxing task of raising teenage boys, Sharon worked at Severn School, as a real estate agent for Champion Realty, and started a local Curves franchise. In 1993, along with her husband and their great friends Web and Beth Chamberlin, she co-founded City Dock Café in downtown Annapolis. After losing Joel in 2003, Sharon threw herself into her work at the Maryland state legislature. It was this last stop that most fed Sharon's intellect and honed her unassailable belief in protecting the Chesapeake Bay and passionate opinions regarding the shortcomings of our current political climate.In 2007, while working in Annapolis, and at the prodding of the City Dock Chamberlins, Sharon met and fell in love with David Newton of Annapolis. Theirs was a fast friendship that became a deep love. Sharon and Dave spent the past 12 years traveling, biking, and ultimately as co-conspirators in the fight against CBD.Sharon will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her Best Friend Dave Newton, son Jon (Heather) of Kailua, Hawaii; and son Joel (Susannah) of San Anselmo, California. Her five grandchildren will love and remember their GS for her kindness, humor, cookies, ski boat, and fairy houses. They are Alia and Evan (Jon & Heather) and Turner, Samantha and Lucy (Joel & Susannah). She deeply loved, and is survived by her sister-in-law Bev Waskow and brother-in-law Jim Lies. Her unusually close bond to niece and nephew Jennifer and Luke Lies are a reflection of the special bond she shared with her sister Carol. After falling in love with Dave Newton her love spilled over to his three children and their families - Paige (husband Dave and kids James and Dani); EJ (husband Stever and daughter Makenna); and Mike (wife Rebecca and kids Haley, Joe and Samantha).A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Martins in the Field's Church, 375 Benfield Road, Severna Park, Maryland. (

Sharon Lynn Wallenstrom passed away at home in Severna Park, MD, on April 5, 2019, at the young age of 79. Sharon left us peacefully after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) - a rare, neurodegenerative disease that is as sinister as Sharon was courageous and graceful in her fight against it.Sharon was born on March 20, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of Dorothy Ethel Holmes-Waskow and Frank Charles Waskow. Sharon grew up in the great state of Wisconsin with her sister Carol Anne and brother Richard (Dick). In 1958 Sharon graduated from Spencer High School outside of Marshfield, Wisconsin, and headed off to the University of Wisconsin. During her time as a Badger, Sharon studied for a year in Sweden, a memory and experience she cherished her entire life. On August 18, 1962 she was married to her high school sweetheart Joel Lloyd Wallenstrom of Marshfield, Wisconsin, after they both graduated from UW in 1962.During their marriage Sharon and Joel lived in California, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Maryland. It was in Utah that their first child, Jon Charles Wallenstrom, was born (1965). Their second son Joel Frank followed in 1968 while the young family lived in California. Soon after, the family relocated to Seattle, Washington. While in Seattle, Sharon focused primarily on raising her boys, but also exercised her love for art and antiques through a job with Butterfield and Butterfield Auctioneers. It was here that she was involved in the sale of Washington Crossing the Delaware (Bingham) in 1975.In 1980 the family moved to Severna Park, MD, and Sharon found a community and built friendships that would make Maryland her home. Active in the Severna Park community, she cherished her time on the St. Martins in the Field Hand Bell Choir and Flower Guild and was regularly seen on the B&A bike trail zooming along on her recumbent bike with the stars and stripes and happy face flags flapping behind her.When not soaking in the relaxing task of raising teenage boys, Sharon worked at Severn School, as a real estate agent for Champion Realty, and started a local Curves franchise. In 1993, along with her husband and their great friends Web and Beth Chamberlin, she co-founded City Dock Café in downtown Annapolis. After losing Joel in 2003, Sharon threw herself into her work at the Maryland state legislature. It was this last stop that most fed Sharon's intellect and honed her unassailable belief in protecting the Chesapeake Bay and passionate opinions regarding the shortcomings of our current political climate.In 2007, while working in Annapolis, and at the prodding of the City Dock Chamberlins, Sharon met and fell in love with David Newton of Annapolis. Theirs was a fast friendship that became a deep love. Sharon and Dave spent the past 12 years traveling, biking, and ultimately as co-conspirators in the fight against CBD.Sharon will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her Best Friend Dave Newton, son Jon (Heather) of Kailua, Hawaii; and son Joel (Susannah) of San Anselmo, California. Her five grandchildren will love and remember their GS for her kindness, humor, cookies, ski boat, and fairy houses. They are Alia and Evan (Jon & Heather) and Turner, Samantha and Lucy (Joel & Susannah). She deeply loved, and is survived by her sister-in-law Bev Waskow and brother-in-law Jim Lies. Her unusually close bond to niece and nephew Jennifer and Luke Lies are a reflection of the special bond she shared with her sister Carol. After falling in love with Dave Newton her love spilled over to his three children and their families - Paige (husband Dave and kids James and Dani); EJ (husband Stever and daughter Makenna); and Mike (wife Rebecca and kids Haley, Joe and Samantha).A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Martins in the Field's Church, 375 Benfield Road, Severna Park, Maryland. ( www.stmartinsmd.org ). In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation ( https://www.cbf.org ) or to CurePSP ( https://www.psp.org/ ). Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close