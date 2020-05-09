Sharon "Shari" Widmann, 59, a 30-year resident of South County, and previously of Easton, MD, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Annapolis, MD of pancreatic cancer following a one-year illness. Born May 6, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to Rose Ann Forrest and the late Jack D. Guertin, she graduated from Easton High School and the UCLA Healthcare Executive Program. Sharon was employed as the CEO of Bay Community Health. She served on the Board of Directors in its partnership in Maryland Community Health System (MCHS); MCHS and Johns Hopkins Healthcare own Priority Partners Managed Care Organization serving the Medicaid population of Maryland, as well as on the Board of Directors of the Maryland/Delaware Primary Care Association, Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers (MACHC) and was part of the Executive Committee as Treasurer. In 2019, she received the MACHC Community Engagement Award. She enjoyed going to the beach with her sons and spending time with friends. In addition to her father, Sharon was preceded in death by her stepfather, Cecil Forrest. She is survived by her loving sons, Jason Widmann of Las Vegas, NV and Justin Widmann of Annapolis, MD; her mother, Rose Ann Forrest; and three siblings, Steven Guertin of Medford, NJ, Debra Hanibal of Laurel, MD, and Kevin Guertin of Church Hill, MD. Arrangements and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us). An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2020.