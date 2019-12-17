Shawn Wayne "ODB" "Buck" Buckler, 42, a lifelong resident of Crofton, died December 13, 2019. Born in Cheverly on June 26, 1977 to John W. and Connie L. (Walker) Buckler, he was a graduate of Arundel High School. He played in various softball leagues, loved baseball, golf and track, and was an avid fan of the Orioles, Redskins and Washington Capitals. In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his sons, Jonah Wayne Buckler of Annapolis and Seth Tobin Harmdierks of Sunderland; siblings, Ryan Buckler of Crofton, Kirk Buckler of Kansas City, MO and Arly Wiseman of Dundalk; maternal grandparents, Michael and Patricia Aman of Waynesboro, PA; nieces, Brianna Whittaker and Leia Buckler; nephews, Evan Whittaker, Brayden Buckler and Liam Buckler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 12-2 and 4-6 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shawn's name are suggested to the Warriors Against Opiate Addiction, PO Box 333, Berlin, MD 21811 (or online at www.wocowarriors.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019