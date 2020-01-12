Sheila Dobson died suddenly at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis on Tuesday December 24, 2019. She was born in Scotland on April 26, 1969. and began her education in England in 1973. Her family moved to Canada and then to the United States in 1981. Sheila attended high school in Florida before completing her education at Annapolis High School. With the exception of a 5 year period, Sheila made her career in banking. Initially she began as a teller in Florida and later in Maryland. At the time of her death, she served as Assistant Vice President Card Management at Old Line Bank, where she had worked for 13 years. Sheila was an animal lover and in her early years enjoyed riding horses while in her later years she loved the company of her dogs; Ginger, Molly, and Leah. Arrangements are entrusted to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, Annapolis, Maryland. Services were private. Please leave an online condolence at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020