Sheila Cheplowitz Maroldy, 71, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 23, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Milton Cheplowitz and Dorothy Weitenfeld Cheplowitz. Sheila was the loving sister of Jeffrey and Frank Cheplowitz, sister in law to Lois and Nancy. Sheila grew up and attended school in Annapolis, MD. Upon graduation Sheila worked at the circuit court as a court clerk for twenty years. In 1986, Sheila moved to Saint Mary's County, MD and later married her husband Tom. Sheila enjoyed reading, and sailing. She was also a partner in the Trident Yacht Sales Company. A Graveside Service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA at a later date. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.

