Our mother, Sheila Ann Yanulis, passed away July 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn NY, July 25, 1934 to the late James and Katherine Sweeney. Sheila graduated with a degree in Pharmacy from Fordham University in 1956, one of only three women in her graduating class. After college she went to work at Pfizer, Inc. on a product that is familiar to all and still in use today, Visine. She later worked for Maryland National Bank and the Pennysaver. She and our father, the late Michael J. Yanulis, made Annapolis their home in 1967 and never left. Our mom loved Annapolis…shopping downtown, going to church at St. Mary's (and later St. Andrew's), Anchorage, boating on Lake Ogelton and the bay. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael (Mike) J. Yanulis, and her brother James (Jim) E. Sweeney. She is survived by her children Sally Bell (Chuck), Peter Yanulis (Doreese) and Christopher Yanulis (Amelia), and her only grandchild, whom she adored, Brynn Harsanyi. Sheila donated her body to the State Anatomy Board. A memorial will be planned for later this year. She was always interested in politics and kept up with the news (she loved her Saturday and Sunday political talk shows) until her death. In her honor, get involved in the world around you, keep abreast of the issues and try to make a difference, even a little one, everyday.

