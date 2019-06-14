Shelly Graham (née Adkins) Born May 4, 1975 in Baltimore, MD, entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2019 at the age of 44. Shelly lived in Augusta, WV and formerly resided in Severna Park, MD. She graduated from Severna Park High School, attended Anne Arundel Community College, and is a former employee of The Bank of Glen Burnie. Shelly is survived by her son, Darren Graham of Arnold; her mother and step-father, Carl and Deborah Ramsey of Summerville, SC (formerly of Gambrills); her brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Catherine Ramsey of Millersville along with two nieces, Isabella and Gabriella Ramsey; her father and step-mother, Gene and Linda Adkins of Paw Paw, WV; her sisters Jennifer Kesner, Emberly Wiemer, Cheryl Stone, Donnelley Bird, Mistie Keeney, Meagan Steadman, and nephews Austin, Alex, Ron, Landon, Charlie, Noah, and Jay from WV. A memorial and celebration of life will be held for Shelly later this summer in the place she loved the most -- beautiful West Virginia. Details will be posted on Facebook later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to an education fund established for Shelly's son, Darren. To donate please contact Matthew or Catherine Ramsey at [email protected]
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019