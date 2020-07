Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheri Anne Bowen of Annapolis formerly of Severn born on Aug. 23. 1968, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on June 26th, 2020. Daughter of Roger and Debbie Bowen. Sister to Joanne DiLonardo, Daniel Bowen and Michael Bowen. Beloved Teacher at Eastport Elementary School. She graduated from GlenBurnie High School, Anne Arundel Community College, College of Notre Dame of MD. Her beautiful loving smile will be with us forever.



