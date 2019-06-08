On June 2, 2019, Sheri L. Roberts of Severn passed away peacefully at the age of 46. Daughter of Daniel L. and Linda M. Roberts; sister of Dawn M. Roberts, Christopher L. Roberts, and Phillip C. Roberts; aunt of Alexandria and Jeremy Roberts. She was predeceased by her grandparents. The family will receive visitors at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton, on Sunday, June 9th, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment is private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 8, 2019