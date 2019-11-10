Sherman (Jimmie) passed on October 21, 2019 at the age of 72. The eldest son of the late Eddie Bell Walton and Boyd N. Walton, Jr. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he is survived by children- Deborah Cummings-Thomas, Sherman G. Walton, Jr, Christina E .Walton and Malieka I. Walton; siblings- Patricia Walton Caesar (Allen), Boyd (Judah) Walton III, Valerie T. Walton, David H. Walton, Carolyn Walton Lynch, three grandchildren, and extended family. Memorial Service to be held at Silas First Baptist Church Hall, Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 pm, 91 W Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park. Internment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Monday, November 18 at 11:30 AM, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville. Send condolences to: P. Walton Caesar 3604 Deslauriers Court, Temple Hills, MD 20748. In lieu of flowers: Donations in memory of to MCVETs or Baltimore Station non-profit organizations for homeless veterans. A full obituary can be found online at Joseph H Brown Jr. Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019