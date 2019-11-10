Sherman Gregory Walton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Gregory Walton.
Service Information
JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD
21217
(410)-383-2700
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Silas First Baptist Church Hall
91 W Earleigh Heights Rd
Severna Park, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
1122 Sunrise Beach Rd
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherman (Jimmie) passed on October 21, 2019 at the age of 72. The eldest son of the late Eddie Bell Walton and Boyd N. Walton, Jr. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he is survived by children- Deborah Cummings-Thomas, Sherman G. Walton, Jr, Christina E .Walton and Malieka I. Walton; siblings- Patricia Walton Caesar (Allen), Boyd (Judah) Walton III, Valerie T. Walton, David H. Walton, Carolyn Walton Lynch, three grandchildren, and extended family. Memorial Service to be held at Silas First Baptist Church Hall, Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 pm, 91 W Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park. Internment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Monday, November 18 at 11:30 AM, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville. Send condolences to: P. Walton Caesar 3604 Deslauriers Court, Temple Hills, MD 20748. In lieu of flowers: Donations in memory of to MCVETs or Baltimore Station non-profit organizations for homeless veterans. A full obituary can be found online at Joseph H Brown Jr. Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.