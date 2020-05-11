Sherman Gross
1941 - 2020
Sherman Gross of Annapolis, Maryland departed this on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 He was born on November 21,1941 to the late Price Gross and Catherine Wilson. He preceded in death by wife Janice Gross, sister Patricia Powell. He began working with City of Annapolis in 1965 retiring in 2003. He also worked with Pespi Cola for 20 plus years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted nephews and nieces whom he raised as his children Carl Owens and Warren Powell, Carla Owens-Clark (Alfonza) and Angela Kane, sister Angela Gross. The family will host a public viewing at Reese & Sons Mortuary on May 13 from 10am-11am.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
