Sherod Monroe Cooper, Jr. passed away on February 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Norristown, PA on January 28, 1927. He was married to Janet Cooper (nee Williams) on June 27, 1953. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1945 and served in the US Army from 1946-47. He received his PhD in English from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962 and taught at the University of Maryland from 1957 to 1989. After retiring, he volunteered with Project Liberty Ship, restoring the John W. Brown and he wrote Liberty Ship: The Voyages of the John W. Brown 1942 – 1946, published by the Naval Institute Press in 1997. He also published The Sonnets of Astrophel and Stella in 1963. Sherod was preceded in death by his son, Sherod M. Cooper, III. He is survived by his wife Janet; brother, Everett (Karen) Cooper; sons, Stephen (Una) and David (Renee) Cooper; daughter, Elizabeth (Kendall) Judy; daughter-in-law, Debra Cooper; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; cousins, Ken and Roger Morley, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Heritage Harbour Lodge, 959 River Strand Loop, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Liberty Ship, Inc. PO Box 25846 Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. On line condolence mat be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020