Sherri Miller Gross, age 55 of Boyds, MD passed away on July 3, 2019. A beloved elementary school teacher, she taught at both Stedwick and Cedar Grove in MCPS. Sherri was a kind, passionate soul described by many as steadfast, loyal and calm in the face of adversity. She was always available for advice, emotional support and a big hug when needed. Sherri helped shape many lives and constantly encouraged her students to do their best. During the summer she could usually be found by the pool or the ocean and always with her nose in a book. She loved dolphins, shrimp cocktail and the color blue. She is survived by her husband Brian and her children: Evan, Lennon and Stefan. A memorial service will take place on August 18th, 2019 at Seneca Lodge in Boyds, MD. The reception will be held from 1:30pm – 5:00pm, with the main ceremony from 3pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MCPS Educational Foundation Inc.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 6, 2019