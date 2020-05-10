Alice McSherry (Sherry) Bouchelle Brahm Billhimer passed away on May 1, 2020, peacefully. Her determined will led the way, as she said goodbye to her children and her loving friend Morrie, taking her last breath in his arms. Sherry was born in Baltimore in 1929 and moved to Scarsdale, New York in 1939. She married Robert Brahm in 1949. With her husband, she raised six children in Round Bay, Severna Park, Maryland. The Severn River, sailing, Annapolis, crabs, and water sports were all part of her life for 28 years. She welcomed her children and their friends with jars of peanut butter to fill their stomachs... always in an easy-going manner. She was well known by those at Round Bay beach ("look, there is your mom") as she traveled in her Volkswagen Van checking on her kids and making sure they were all safe. Sherry worked 22 years as a librarian at Anne Arundel Community College. After a short retirement, she decided to go to school and work as an RN in Annapolis, and remarried to John Billhimer (survived by children, Billie Jean Novak and John (Skip) Billhimer). She and John eventually settled on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Her husband John Billhimer died in 1994. In 2002, Sherry moved to Gulfport, Florida to be near her sons, Jim Brahm (and family) and Bob Brahm. Sherry delighted in her ever-expanding family. She is survived by her six children, (Jenny Wellschlager, Anne Levy, Mary Sufrin, Peggy Mohoric, Bob Brahm and Jim Brahm), and her 12 grandchildren, (John, Jay, and Matt Wellschlager; Joe, Sam, and Hannah Levy; Ben Sufrin; Mike and Tom Mohoric; and Hayley, AJ, and Carly Brahm) and her 9 great grandchildren (Jack, Owen, Peach, Annabelle, Juliette, Madeleine, Miles and Levon Wellschlager and Will Sufrin). She is also survived by sister Anne Davis (Bouchelle) Lawshe' and brother Robert Byron Bouchelle. Sherry loved the charm of Gulfport and spent her time with her lady friends and her sorority sisters, played bridge, sang with the local group, performed in the local theater, took classes at Eckerd College and knitted baby blankets for unwed mothers. In addition, Sherry volunteered at the Chillhuly Museum, the Hospice of St. Petersburg with the Orange team and the Hospice Store. One of her special roles was with her PEO sorority sisters, whose main purpose was to support other women in obtaining an education. She met her favorite person, Morrie, in Gulfport going to a lecture series, sitting next to him, on "the last seat on the bus." Sherry spent her time cheering her family on with careers and family life, went to as many of the sporting events, graduations, weddings and other events as she could. In her final months with a special heart, she watched the videos of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a good person, a "debater", an avid reader, a crossword puzzle wizard, and a wordsmith. She began painting in her later years and as in other endeavors that she tried, she was quite good. She was stubborn to the end, full of love, accepting and welcoming to all and known to others by her good humor and good nature. With emotional, spiritual and physical sustenance from Morrie over the past years, her life and her transition were completed with love. She will be missed. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, St. Petersburg, Orange Team 3050 1st. Ave South St. Petersburg, FL. 33712



