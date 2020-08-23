1/
Sherry Lynn Kelley
Sherry Lynn Kelley, 66, of Annapolis, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born in Baltimore to the late Willard and Gizella Kelley. She was an avid animal lover and will be missed by her beloved Guinea pig, Ashley. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Kelley. Sherry is survived by her dear brother, Jeffrey Scott Kelley; and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARC of Anne Arundel County, 931 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 or the SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
