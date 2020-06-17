Sherry Regina Hawkins, 70, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away, June 8, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Ronald, as well as many family and friends who will cherish her memory forever. Sherry's ashes will be buried in a private ceremony in Hillcrest Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.



