Shirl McIntosh
1929 - 2020
Shirl McIntosh, 90, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 32 years and previously of Clinton, MD, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born on December 30, 1929 in Washington, DC to the late Aubrey and Emma Schultz, Shirl worked for the U.S. Air Force at Andrews AFB, in Los Angeles, at the Pentagon and at the Naval Research Lab. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf, bridge and reading. She also served as a volunteer with the Heritage Harbour Caring Network and was a parishioner at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Chuck McIntosh; her daughters, Karen Prince and Jennifer (Stephen) Ayers; her sister, June Krankowski; her grandchildren, Kelly Collier, Stephanie and Nick Ayers and 2 great-grandchildren. Shirl was preceded in death by her brother, Aubrey Schultz, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
