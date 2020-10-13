Shirley Ann Collison (nee Nyman), 93, of Annapolis passed away October 10, 2020, in the company of loving family. Shirley was born in Annapolis in 1927 to the late William B. and Anna Nyman Monday. Her mother, Anna, passed away following the birth of Shirley's sister, Olga Claire Monday, in 1929. Shirley was raised by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Olga Nyman. Shirley attended Eastport Elementary School and graduated in 1945 from Annapolis High School. She worked as a clerk with the A&P Grocery Store chain in the Annapolis and Crofton areas, retiring in the early 1980's. Shirley was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing softball, waterskiing on the Chesapeake as a young adult, and spending time with her bowling league in her later years. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Claire, her half-brothers Charles and William Monday, and her husband of 39 years, Charles Franklin Collision. Shirley's niece, Gayle Ehrenfried, also passed away earlier this year. A lifelong Eastport resident, Shirley lived on Jefferson Street from 1953 until 2014. She enjoyed vacationing to the Eastern Shore and held very fond memories of camping and her travels to Hawaii and Florida. She is survived by her nephews, Mark W. Howes of Annapolis, Charles Preston Howes Jr and Craig D. Howes, both of Green Bay, WI, Randall K. Howes Sr. of Chaptico, MD, and John Patrick Henry of Naples, FL, as well as a nieces, Enid Howes Marlatt of Orlando, FL, and Pamela Wellens, of Olney, MD. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly. Shirley maintained her undeniable strength, perception, and native wit until the very end. Her winning smile and great sense of humor will be missed by all. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. At Shirley's request, a private graveside service is planned.



