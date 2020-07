Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Ann Pulley Cooper, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2020, at the age of 81. Shirley is survived by her loving children, Derrick, Tanya, Cornell, Charmane, and Kelvin. The viewing will be Tuesday July 21, 9:00 am-11:00 am at Reese Funeral Home.



