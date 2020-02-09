Shirley B. Keller 88, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Harwood, Maryland after a lengthy battle with heart disease. Shirley was born on January 12, 1932 in Palmers Township, Pa. to the late William and Anna Boerstler. Shirley was a Navy brat but eventually settled in Annapolis, Md. where she graduated from Annapolis Senior High School. Shirley retired from Anne Arundel Medical Center after 26 years of service. Shirley was an avid Orioles fan. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, board games, watching golf, answering all the Jeopardy questions, collecting cook books, going to yard sales, volunteering at her Church but most importantly the time she got to spend with her family. Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Wiley Keller, 2 sons, David (Cindy), Sammy Keller, and Terri Hull, 4 Grandchildren, David James, Kenny, Dylan (Krystal Lee), Jessie Kaye, and best friend Betty Tillack. Friends & family are invited to celebrate Shirley's life at the Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, Md. on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A service will follow at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers Shirley asked that donations be made to Eastport United Methodist Church.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 22, 2020