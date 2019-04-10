Shirley JoAnne "Nanna" Boulin, age 74, a six year resident of Lady Lake, Florida, died April 7, 2019 in Annapolis, MD of complications following surgery. Born in Greenbelt, MD on April 22, 1944 to the late Melvin and Vivian Taylor, she was a manager for Safeway Corp. in Severna Park, MD. In her spare time, she loved playing golf, card games with friends, Bingo and dancing with her brothers.Shirley is survived by her children, JoAnn Parlett, Debbie Durling, Ronald Charles Howlin and Bryan James Howlin; her brother, Richard Taylor; and her grandchildren, Jaime, Ashley, Bryan, Samantha, Will and Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Boulin, and her brother Robert Taylor.A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 12-1 PM, with a memorial service to follow at 1, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis. Interment will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019