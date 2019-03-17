Shirley H. Taylor died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was 89.She was born on January 20, 1930, the daughter of the late George and Mary H. Hixenbaugh Ward. She married Richard Norbert Taylor in 1950 and they made their home in Cordova.Mrs. Taylor was employed by Anne Arundel County, Dept. of Utilities, Grants Administration for 26 years.She enjoyed quilting, sewing, porcelain doll making, painting, camping, boating and fishing.Mrs. Taylor is survived by her children; Lynn Grap of Annapolis and Richard Taylor, Jr. of Easton, two grandchildren; Stephanie Grap Tuckfield and Sarah Grap Bembe and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard N. Taylor who died in 1995.A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call two hours prior from 10 AM - 12 PM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019