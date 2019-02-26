Shirley Jean Hein (82) of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on February 24, 2019. Services from the Eline Funeral Home Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Rd. on Friday 11:00 am. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019