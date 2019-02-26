Shirley Hein

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Hein.

Shirley Jean Hein (82) of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on February 24, 2019. Services from the Eline Funeral Home Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Rd. on Friday 11:00 am. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.