Shirley Arleen Hollyoak aged 94, passed away at Dove House Hospice in Westminister, MD on January 10, 2020. Mrs. Hollyoak was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on February 5, 1925. She was the daughter of Ray and Dorothy Morgan. In 1931 the family moved to Seattle, Washington. During WW ll Mrs. Hollyoak earned a nursing degree in Seattle and joined the United States Civilian Nursing Corps. She met her husband, Joseph Hollyoak, when he returned from his tour of duty at the end of the war. They married in Seattle in 1947 and moved to Baltimore, MD, residing in the city for several years before moving to the suburb of Pikesville. The Hollyoaks moved to Severna Park in 1968. Shirley was an artist, a quilter, enjoyed playing piano and learning about French history and culture. As a volunteer, she worked for many years for The American Heart Association. She was also a member of Severna Park United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hollyoak was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children, Debby Regimenti of Annapolis, Pam Phillips of Pearblossom, CA and Wayne Hollyoak of Uganda. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher Regimenti of NY, NY, Patrick Regimenti of Annapolis, Tessa Phillips of Los Angeles, CA, a niece, Kim Smith of Park Forest, IL and nephew, Gordon Malone of Baltimore, MD. A private service and interment will be held January 31, 2020 at the Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. The family suggests anyone who wishes to, donate to in Shirley's memory.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020