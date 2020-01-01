Shirley Jane Semon, 82, of Glen Burnie, went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019. She was born in Kenova, WV to the late Lacy and Edith Cole. As a young girl, her family moved to Baltimore. She graduated from Southern High School and went on work a long and dedicated career with the Social Security Administration. Jane was a kind, loving caretaker of her family and friends. She never asked for anything and was always a cheerful giver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Semon; brother, Harold Cole; and her sister-in-law, Alice Cole. She is survived by her beloved companion, Gerald Livermon; loving nieces, Vicki Fador and Sue Ellen Malone; dear great-nieces, Allison and Emily Fador; and many loving cousins. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thurs., Jan. 2nd , from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020