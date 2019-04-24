Shirley M. Grubb, 89, a 61 year resident of Arnold, MD, died on April 20, 2019 at her residence.Mrs. Grubb was born on September 23, 1929 in Williamstown, PA to the late George and Rose Hoffman. In the late 40s and early 50s she worked as a Meat Truck Driver for her father's grocery store, Hoffman's in Williamstown, PA. In the early 90s she retired from Giant Food in Annapolis and Severna Park after 22 years of service.Shirley was a past member of Solley United Methodist Church and a life member of the Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star in Lykens, PA. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, music, and singing in various church choirs as a soprano. Most importantly, she was a very dedicated mother and grandmother who loved her family.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grubb is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Rev. Floyd H. Grubb. She is survived by her son, John A. Grubb of Pasadena; daughters, Deborah A. Grubb-Wheeler of Reisterstown, Deanna A. Webber of Arnold, Darlene A. Grubbkruger of Pasadena, and Dahn A. Grubb of Arnold; brother, George Hoffman, Jr. of Pennsylvania; sisters, Arlene Graham of Florida, Gail Kelley of Pennsylvania, and Rose Bowman of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 134 N. East St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Interment will follow the funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003.For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019