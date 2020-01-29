Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Mae Fleming died on January 27, 2020, at Genesis Waugh Chapel Center in Gambrills, MD due to complications from severe diabetes. She was 82 years old. Shirley had resided in Annapolis, MD for 61 years. Born on March 7, 1937, in White Sulphur Springs, WV to the late Ola Susan Perry and William Clifford Perry, Shirley attended White Sulphur Springs Senior High School where she was a majorette, played trombone in the band and played basketball. Shirley also worked in the magazine shop at the famous Greenbrier Hotel. Soon after she married John K. Fleming, they moved to Annapolis where Shirley raised two daughters and later worked for 20 years as a teacher assistant for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The family attended First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. Shirley loved being with children, especially playing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the beach, playing cards with friends, reading, shopping, being outdoors and visiting her family in West Virginia. Her husband of 60 years, John K. Fleming lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2018. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Laura Fleming (Steve) Austin of Annapolis and Margaret Mae (Dana) Schaffner of Pasadena; three sisters: Martha Sulser, Evelyn Dolin, and Darlene Graham all from White Sulphur Springs, WV; five granddaughters, Rachel Fleming Schwartz-Austin, Kasey Mae Schaffner, Sara Austin, Shelley Austin Mason, and Jamie Prophet; one grandson, Jacob Alan Schaffner and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 10 a.m. until Shirley's funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at:

