Shirley Mae Lowe
1934 - 2020
Shirley Mae Lowe (29 January 1934 – 13 June 2020) died peacefully at her home in Severna Park, Maryland. Born in Groveland, Massachusetts to Lloyd and Bessie Graves, she was raised in Lynn, Massachusetts with her two sisters Gail (deceased) and Linda. There she met and married her childhood sweetheart, Stephen D. Lowe. They were married for over 47 years until Stephen's passing in 2003. A graduate of Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt), she was an accomplished artist, teacher, world traveler and mother to three children. Affectionately known to her family as "Motherbird," she was a warm and outgoing person, frequently engaging strangers in conversations about themselves and taking great interest in their stories. An accomplished singer, she sang in the church choir and passed her gift of singing to her two granddaughters (Emily and Darla). Shirley loved gourmet food and especially enjoyed experiencing good restaurants and wine with family and friends. As a dedicated military wife, Shirley made homes for her family wherever she accompanied her husband to numerous assignments in New York, Florida, Louisiana, California, Virginia, Maryland and Spain. Upon retirement from military, she and her husband continued to move to live in Washington, Ohio, Connecticut, and Maryland. When they finally retired, they chose to settle in the Annapolis, Maryland area where they went to USNA football games, concerts and social events. Shirley is survived by her sister Linda, late sister Gail's husband Roger, daughter Susan (Andy) and sons Douglas (Donna) and Russell (Helen), nephew Lloyd and nieces, Wendy, Trudi, Sheila and Stephanie. She also leaves as her legacy grandchildren Alex, Emily, Patrick, Colin, Darla, Dan (Angela) and Katie (Craig). Shirley was fortunate to share time with her 3 great grandchildren, Connor, Crosby and Kiara. A celebration will be held at a later date at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, Maryland. Please visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family and to get updated service information. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
1 entry
June 17, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Pierce
