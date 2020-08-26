In Loving Memory Shirley Mitchell. 8/27/45 to 6/17/2020 Happy Heavenly Birthday to a Wonderful Mother and Grandmother (Gee Gee), Owner of Shirley's Restaurant in Curtis Bay and Dear Friend to many. You were a Gift to all the world and brought Joy to so many! Today is filled with Happiness, Tears and Memories of Birthday Celebrations we have shared throughout the years. Memories of you keep us going even when the Pain of losing you is Still so fresh in our Hearts. Happy 75th Birthday, Mom. Make it a Party as you always do! Love You, Kathy and Kristy and Families Arrangements by Gonce Funeral Service, Riviera Beach, Md.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store