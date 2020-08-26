1/1
Shirley Mitchell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory Shirley Mitchell. 8/27/45 to 6/17/2020 Happy Heavenly Birthday to a Wonderful Mother and Grandmother (Gee Gee), Owner of Shirley's Restaurant in Curtis Bay and Dear Friend to many. You were a Gift to all the world and brought Joy to so many! Today is filled with Happiness, Tears and Memories of Birthday Celebrations we have shared throughout the years. Memories of you keep us going even when the Pain of losing you is Still so fresh in our Hearts. Happy 75th Birthday, Mom. Make it a Party as you always do! Love You, Kathy and Kristy and Families Arrangements by Gonce Funeral Service, Riviera Beach, Md.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved