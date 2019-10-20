Shirley Ann Mohr, 91, a 25 year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of District Heights, MD, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Annapolis, MD following a brief illness. Born on June 13, 1928, in Monongahela, PA, Shirley was a champion of progressive causes that included women's rights, civil rights, and gay rights. She was a fierce advocate for children in the foster care system as well as intellectually challenged individuals. A passionate Democrat, Shirley spent thousands of hours volunteering with political campaigns that included local, state and national candidates. Her home and her heart were always open, offering a safe haven to those who needed a place to be understood and loved. She enjoyed spending time with her family, beach vacations with her siblings, lunch dates with her friends and politics. As a woman of faith, she was baptized, confirmed, married, and along with her husband, raised their children in the Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John F. Mohr and sister, Audrey Jeanne Mader. Shirley is survived by her four children, Pamela Cook and her husband Brian, Kathleen Roland, Jack Mohr and his wife Sharon, and David Mohr and his wife Julie; seven grandchildren, John Roland and his wife Jessica, Jacqueline Lescallett, Katherine Roland, Stephen Cook and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer Long and her husband Dustin, David Cook, and Abigail Mohr; seven great-grandchildren, William Martin, Kaylee and Cassandra Cook, Ella and Kenneth Sweet III, and Calvin and Gideon Roland; and three siblings, Joan Bryant, Frank DiPelesi and Jeanne Juvelier. Friends are invited to celebrate Shirley's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, October 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, October 26 at 11 am. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. Online condolences may be made at:

