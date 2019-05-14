Parr, Shirley D beloved wife of the late Donald A. Parr, loving companion of Herschel "Gene" Melton, devoted mother of David Lee Parr and his wife Elaine, Michael Edward Parr and his wife Kathy, John Jacob Parr and the late Sherry Deron Morris and her husband Randal. Dear Sister of Leona, Martha and Betty Jo. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Mrs. Parr was born in Cleveland Georgia on October 5, 1937 to Jasper and Bessie Jackson and died in Florida on May 8, 2019. Shirley was a long time school bus driver for Wilson Bus Company in Pasadena. She enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping with her grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 217 East Redwood Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201.

