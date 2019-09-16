Shirley Powell, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Matthews (Elaine), Ralph Matthews (Rev) Roberta, God Daughter, Desiree N. Blackstone and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Franklin United Methodist Church, 5345 Deale-Churchton Road, Churchton, MD on, Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:00 AM Wake, 11:00 AM Funeral. Services by WM Reese and Sons Mortuary.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019