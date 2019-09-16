Shirley Powell

Service Information
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-268-6015
Wake
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Franklin United Methodist Church
5345 Deale-Churchton Road
Churchton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin United Methodist Church
5345 Deale-Churchton Road
Churchton, MD
View Map
Obituary
Shirley Powell, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Matthews (Elaine), Ralph Matthews (Rev) Roberta, God Daughter, Desiree N. Blackstone and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Franklin United Methodist Church, 5345 Deale-Churchton Road, Churchton, MD on, Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:00 AM Wake, 11:00 AM Funeral. Services by WM Reese and Sons Mortuary.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
